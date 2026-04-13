Multiple students injured after pickup truck hits Marion County school bus, FHP says

The Brief Several students were taken to a hospital after a pickup truck hit a Marion County school bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The pickup truck failed to slow down and collided with the back of the bus, which was stopped to pick up students. FHP said the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene. The truck is described as having a white, blue and orange color scheme.



Several students were injured Monday after a pickup truck hit a Marion County school bus before leaving the scene, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m., April 13, near the intersection of Southeast 145 Street and Southeast 38th Terrace.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Driver flees the scene: FHP

What we know:

A Marion County school bus was traveling on Southeast 145 Street when it stopped to pick up students, according to an FHP report.

A pickup truck failed to slow down and hit the back of the stopped bus, troopers said.

After the crash, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene, FHP said.

Several students had minor injuries: FHP

FHP said that the bus was carrying 54 high school students of Belleview High School at the time of the crash.

FHP reported five students were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. However, the Marion County School District reported nine students were taken to the hospital.

The students were evaluated by EMS at the scene and transported to a local hospital as a precaution to treat minor scrapes and bruises, Brad Jones, Assistant Principal at Belleview High School, told FOX 35.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

A majority of the students on the bus weren't hurt, Jones said.

The parents of the students involved were contact, a Marion County Schools spokesperson said.

Active search for driver

FHP said that it is actively searching for the pickup truck, which is described as having a white, blue and orange color scheme.

Anyone with information that could help FHP with its investigation is asked to contact the agency at *347 or the FHP Ocala Station at 352-512-6634.