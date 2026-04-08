Deepfake video that triggered real deputy response leads to arrest of South Florida man

The Brief A South Florida man was arrested in Puerto Rico after allegedly posting a deepfake video of a deputy’s patrol car break-in, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the fake video prompted a real police response, with a deputy approaching the scene with a hand on his weapon. Experts warn the case highlights growing risks from AI-generated content, as the suspect faces one felony and two misdemeanor charges.



Authorities have arrested a South Florida man accused of creating and sharing a deceptive AI-generated video involving a law enforcement officer, officials said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Alexis Martínez-Arizala was taken into custody in Puerto Rico after allegedly posting a deepfake video showing a deputy’s patrol vehicle being broken into.

The AI-generated video

The backstory:

Investigators said the video was designed to appear real and was shared on social media to gain attention and generate viral engagement.

According to officials, the video prompted a deputy to respond as if the incident were real, exiting a store and approaching the patrol car with a hand on his weapon. Authorities said the footage had been digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence.

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The AI-generated video shows four men in suits getting into a Seminole County deputy’s patrol vehicle. An online prankster then records the moments he walks into an Academy store and shows the deputy. The deputy, clearly convinced, can be seen running out to the parking lot with his hand on his weapon.

The video is fake. It’s a "deepfake" to be exact.

Dangers of ‘deepfake’ videos

What they're saying:

Experts warn the incident highlights growing concerns over the misuse of AI-generated content. Jason Thatcher, founder of Breacher.AI, said the technology has made it increasingly easy to create convincing fake videos, raising risks for public safety and misinformation.

"The core problem is AI has made this stuff really easy to do," said Thatcher.

Thatcher's company produces deepfake videos for educational and training purposes. He proved just how easy it is to manipulate a situation. Within seconds, he captured a photo of FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie and was able to swap his face with hers.

"I totally don't have the hair to pull it off," Thatcher joked." But this is to show you – you can do it in real time, and it's pretty good; it's pretty realistic!"

Gone are the days of extra fingers and odd distortions, said Thatcher. Deepfakes are constantly improving, so looking for glitches does not help.

"You need to slow down in these situations; you need to understand, and you need to trust less. You have to take things and you kind of can't take it at face value," Thatcher said. "You have to dig a little bit deeper, and you have to verify the origin.

Future of AI

According to Thatcher, we’re only in the beginning stages of artificial intelligence. He predicts similar pranks and viral videos will only become more prevalent.

Thatcher said AI needs oversight from a higher level."You need technical controls, you need policy, and you need law and regulation to help stop this," said Thatcher.

Law enforcement expert James Copenhaver agrees.

"I think Governor [Ron DeSantis] and Attorney General [James Uthmeier] are going to have to get out ahead of this and maybe perhaps go to these platforms and say, ‘Hey, you know, here's an issue. Here's a problem. Your system needs to identify what's real and what's fake and filter that out so it's not shown to the general public’," said Copenhaver.

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Copenhaver, a former sheriff’s office detective, says this deputy did everything correctly – but things could have ended differently.

"What would have happened if some bystander would have been stopped at this patrol car, tying his shoe or what have you, and this deputy approached?" asked Copenhaver. "Pretty good chance that person's going to probably be put on the ground at gunpoint because the deputy doesn't know what's going on."

Enforcement of AI-related crimes

It’s a misdemeanor to make a false police report, said Copenhaver, but he adds using deepfakes with the intent to deceive deserves a stiffer charge.

"It needs to be bumped up to a felony. That would help curtail some of the stuff," said Copenhaver. "Start putting people in jail for it. It's not, it's not fun and games, it's serious business."

What's next:

Martínez-Arizala faces one felony charge of tampering with evidence and two misdemeanor charges, deputies said.

Alexis Martínez-Arizala, 22, faces one felony charge of tampering with evidence and two misdemeanor charges, deputies said.