Seminole elections chief Chris Anderson bounced in primary after legal battle

Seminole County voters rejected Chris Anderson's nomination for a second full term as the county supervisor of elections.

Amy Pennock, a sitting school board member with the county GOP's backing, won the primary with roughly 60% of the vote.

"I had the support of so many people in the community, which made it an easier process," Pennock said. "I had the support of my church and support from a lot of prayer."

Pennock will face off in November's general election against the lone Democrat in the race, Deborah Poulalion.

"I'm excited to move onto the next step," Pennock said. "I wish Chris Anderson a very big thank you for his service to our community and wish him well, but I'm looking forward to the next race."

Anderson's re-election bid was mired in legal controversy as recently as Monday. A judge lifted a temporary injunction granted Friday after Anderson was sued by someone claiming he violated election laws.

After the results showed his defeat on Tuesday, Anderson said that he felt "relief." Although he lost the primary, he won in court Monday and felt vindicated.

"I'm actually going to sleep better than I've slept in a long time because I am truly, when I tell you, I am truly relieved and being proven right," Anderson said. "Jesus had to die on the cross to prove his point, and I will do the same."

Anderson felt voters cast their ballots based on the negativity of the last five days rather than the totality of the last five years.

"The establishment put themselves up against me, and I think I did pretty well given all the things that happened."

Anderson was appointed to the office by Gov. DeSantis in 2019. He won the job in 2020.

Anderson felt voter apathy was high, which hurt turnout in Tuesday's primary. Nearly 18% of registered voters cast ballots in Seminole County during this primary cycle, which Anderson said amounts to a record low turnout.

Pennock said that's something to work on.

"As I was out knocking on doors and talking to voters, people didn't realize that there was a primary, and that's an issue with the supervisor of elections," Pennock said. "We need to make sure we're getting that information out to the voters that there is a primary--that you need to get out and vote in August and November, not just November."

Anderson said his office will focus on ensuring the November election runs smoothly. He said Tuesday's election went without a hitch, adding it is due, in large part, to the people who work in his office.

Anderson said Seminole County residents will see him again, but he did not give reporters any specifics about what role he's targeting.