Seminole County to give out at-home COVID-19 test kits: Who is eligible

article

Seminole County Office of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health will be giving out at-home COVID-19 test kits to faith-based organizations on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Northland Church on Dog Track Road in Longwood.

These organizations will provide the test kits to staff, seniors, and individuals with special needs inside their congregation.

MORE NEWS: Bethune-Cookman requiring negative COVID-19 test from students for spring semester

"This continues a long history of faith-based public partnership to help the community during times of emergency," officials said.

The event is being held to help decrease the long lines and wait times for appointments at COVID-19 test sites.

Appointments are required for this event. Faith leaders have already registered to pick up kits for their organization.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.