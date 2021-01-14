Seminole County teachers 65+ to receive COVID-19 vaccine next week

article

School staff in Seminole County will not have to wait much longer to receive their vaccine.

The district announced its plans for employees age 65 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

Teachers and other employees 65 and older who would like to be vaccinated can make an appointment to come to Lyman High School on January 20 for their first vaccine dose. Seminole County Schools is trying to get as many teachers vaccinated as possible.

Michael Lawrence with Seminole County Schools says the district is excited.

"We know that many of them are working face-to -ace or want to return to face-to-face. This will be the first step in getting them to do that."

The shots are voluntary. The district is expecting to give out about 300 doses.

School nurses will be on hand to administer the vaccines. Any employee taking part in the program will be given time off to be vaccinated.

There’s another important point to remember:

"They do have to make an appointment. We're not accepting any walk-ins."

The employees will receive their second shots on February 20.