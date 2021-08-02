Seminole County Schools extends deadline to enroll in virtual school

article

Seminole County Schools announced on Monday that they have extended the deadline for families to enroll in Seminole County Virtual School.

Enrollment now closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 6th.

RELATED: Back to School: Some changes families can expect to see this year

However, they warned parents that:

Enrollment in full-time SCVS will result in a withdrawal from their child’s current school.

Students enrolled in full-time SCVS may not transfer out of SCVS except at the end of a semester or school year.

Seminole County Virtual School is not the same as Seminole Connect.

Many students are expected to return for in-person learning for the first time in more than a year. However, with health guidance constantly changing and coronavirus cases rising across the state, the year ahead looks uncertain. Some parents are still apprehensive about sending their children back to school.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.