Orlando weather: Hot Memorial Day with afternoon storms brewing

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Our Memorial Day features hot and humid temperatures along with the return of sea breeze showers and storms.

Afternoon highs today will be climbing back into the low 90s, with feels-like temperatures around the low 100s once we factor in the high humidity values. As the temperatures take off today, so will our rain chances.

When will rain and storms arrive?

Timeline:

The first half of the day will feature mostly sunny skies, with clouds steadily increasing near lunchtime.

Showers and storms will begin to pop up and bubble up into the early afternoon, with best chances taking place by 5pm and lasting through around 7-8pm.

At a 60% chance, it won't be an all day or widespread washout. So if you have any plans on hitting the pool, beaches, or firing up the grill it's important to keep an eye to the skies!

After sunset, showers and storms will quickly fizzle out. Temperatures will be mild, with morning lows falling into the low 70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Much of the work week will feature daily rounds of showers and storms across Central Florida. This is due to the fact that the rainy season is beginning to take shape, which means afternoon pop-up showers and storms will be likely just about every day this week. Temperatures will be hot and humid as well, with highs making a run for the low to mid 90s through mid to late week.

