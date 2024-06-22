Seminole County prepares residents for busy hurricane season

Safely starting and operating a chainsaw was just one of the sessions visitors attended at Seminole County's first hurricane action day event.

"Today we have subject-matter experts with chainsaws, generators, roofing materials, how to tarp a roof, really all the things you'd need to do after a disaster. We want to make sure people are educated in that, and can also do it safely," said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris.

Generator safety was another presentation, including the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"It is odorless, tasteless, you don't know you're being impacted by it, until it's potentially too late. You want to keep it far away from any windows and doorways, any intakes you may have, air conditioning units, doorways, to make sure you're not impacted by it, as well," said Aaron Funk, with Seminole County Emergency Management.

County staff said about a hundred residents showed up for the event. They left with more than just lifesaving knowledge and skills. Attendees also walked away today with what they call a 72-hour disaster survival kit, filled with all the kinds of items they may need after a hurricane hit. Visitors said it was always smart to be prepared during, what was promised to be, an active hurricane season. "It's just important for us to be ready, prepared for any natural disaster. We love our community, and we just want to be ready," said Seminole County resident Rosanna Rivera.

At the event, staff also organized volunteer response teams, so they could mobilize them to address any disasters that struck Seminole County.