Seminole County Public Schools will distribute free breakfast, lunch for students during school closures

All Florida public school students will be out of the classroom until March 30 due to coronavirus concerns, which can be difficult for some parents who will need to cover the costs of daycare. To help with this, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services got the green light to allow schools to provide meals during the closures. It is up to each district to decide how they will distribute meals.

Seminole County Public Schools said that they will provide free breakfast and lunch for its students, 18-years-old and younger, during the extended school closure period of March 23 through March 27.

The following locations will distribute food:

Casselberry Elementary: 1075 Crystal Bowl Circle, Casselberry, Florida 32707

English Estates Elementary: 299 Oxford Road, Fern Park, Florida 32730

Midway Elementary: 2368 Brisson Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771

Pine Crest Elementary: 405 W. 27th Street, Sanford, Florida 32773

Spring Lake Elementary: 695 Orange Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32714

Wicklow Elementary: 100 Placid Lake Drive, Sanford, Florida 32773

Winter Springs Elementary: 701 W. S.R. 434, Winter Springs, Florida 32708

Meals can be picked up at any of those locations between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the car loop of each school site, they said. District staff will distribute the food directly into vehicles upon arrival. Walkers or bike riders can also receive meals.

On the recommendations of federal and state leaders, Seminole County Public Schools asks that the meals are taken home to be eaten.

