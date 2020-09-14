Seminole County middle school loses power after tree falls on nearby power line, district says

article

The power is out at Teague Middle School in Seminole County, the district said.

Seminole County Public Schools said shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday that the school has lost power after a tree fell on nearby power lines.

They said that crews are working to remedy the issue but they do not expect power being back until about 2:15 p.m.

Both face-to-face learners and those enrolled in Seminole Connect are being effected since teachers in classrooms do not have any power to connect online. In addition, phones at the school are out as well.

