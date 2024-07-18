Seminole County jail inmate dies days after fight with another inmate: Deputies

article

A Seminole County inmate died Thursday morning after he got into a physical altercation at the jail days prior, deputies said.

On Tuesday, Matthew Wilson, 30, allegedly had a verbal altercation with another inmate that turned physical around 7 p.m.

While the two were fighting, Wilson struck his head on the ground. Detectives said there was no report of the altercation happening and Wilson did not seek medical attention immediately after the fight.

About two hours later, Wilson told deputies he was having severe pain in his head. He was evaluated by staff before being taken to a hospital for further medical attention.

On Thursday, Wilson was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m.

After reviewing footage from the day of the incident, detectives said they believed Wilson was the primary aggressor in the fight and that the other inmate was acting in self-defense.

Wilson was in custody after being arrested on several counts of probation violation on April 25.

No charges have been filed in his death.