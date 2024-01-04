Florida county offering free pet adoption for older adults to encourage healthy habits, reduce depression

Seminole County is sharing some paws-itively heartwarming news.

Older adults can now cozy up with a furry friend for free with the county's new "Seniors For Seniors" adoption promotion. This applies to anyone aged 60 and up, who can adopt a senior cat or dog that's 6 years old and older.

"This program is designed to help senior humans rediscover the joys of having a cat or dog in their lives," Seminole County Animal Services said on social media.

Officials said there are health benefits for older adults that come with having a pet. For example, companion animals lower blood pressure and reduce depression and loneliness in older adults. It also gives them an opportunity to become more active and have a routine.

To adopt a pet, or for more information, stop by Seminole County Animal Services at 232 Eslinger Way in Sanford and meet with an adoption specialist.