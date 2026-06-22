Seminole County firefighter turns personal tragedy into new purpose

The Brief Former football player Chris Martin and his wife Christina lost their oldest son, Gunner, in a drowning accident in 2016. Martin turned the tragedy into a new purpose for his life: becoming a firefighter and raising awareness about water safety. The Martins created the Gunner Martin Foundation to help prevent pediatric drownings.



On a day meant for celebration, Seminole County firefighter Chris Martin carries both the heavy ache of a missing piece and a fierce determination to protect others.

After losing his oldest son, Gunner, to a tragic drowning accident, the former NFL athlete completely rewrote his life's playbook. He is channeling his unimaginable grief into a lifesaving mission, ensuring no other family has to endure the devastating loss that changed his world forever.

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A Sunday that changed everything

In 2016, Chris Martin’s life looked vastly different. A former UCF football standout, Martin had successfully made it to the gridiron of the NFL, suiting up for the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills. But an ordinary afternoon at home shattered that reality.

Martin and his wife, Christina, had just laid their toddler, Gunner, down for a nap after watching a movie together. Unknowingly to the parents, Gunner managed to slip outside. When they realized he was missing, a frantic search quickly escalated into every parent's worst nightmare.

"When we ran out back, obviously, we were having hopes, high hopes that that wasn't the case," Martin said. Instead, they found their young son in the family pool. "It was worst-case scenario."

A new purpose: From the gridiron to the fire truck

The loss of Gunner altered the entire trajectory of Martin's life. Inspired by the dedication of the first responders who rushed to his home during his family's darkest hour, he decided to leave football behind and run toward the emergency.

"It was just such an overwhelming relief when you hear the fire truck, and then you know they're there," Martin said. "Here we are having our worst day, and they're not worried about anything but trying to do the best they can for our son."

Martin traded his football uniform for turnout gear, becoming a firefighter-paramedic at Seminole County Fire Station 22.

Determined to do even more, Chris and Christina founded The Gunner Martin Foundation. The organization is dedicated to spreading awareness about water safety and keeping Gunner’s legacy alive by saving lives.

Though the Martins have since been blessed with four more children, the space Gunner left behind remains.

"Every holiday there's still a hole. There's always going to be a hole in the family," Martin said. "It's been a journey, but I think he'd be proud of what we've done."

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Critical advice for parents: Preventing the preventable

Through their foundation, the Martins want parents to understand that while drowning is a swift and silent tragedy, it is also highly preventable.

"We learned that yes, it's a tragedy, but a preventable one," Martin said. "It's just one that we want to try to make sure that we teach others the small things that we didn't think about that we should have."

The Martins emphasized a multi-layered approach to water safety, reminding parents that danger isn't just in your own backyard—it's in retention ponds, lakes and neighbors' yards.

Install Multiple Barriers: Do not rely on a single locked door. Ensure your home is equipped with secure pool fences and active door alarms that alert you the second an exterior door opens.

Invest in Early Swim Lessons: Provide infants and young children with water survival and swimming lessons as early as possible.

Learn CPR: Knowing how to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation can mean the difference between life and death while waiting for first responders to arrive.

For Central Florida residents looking to protect their families, Seminole County offers free CPR classes to the public.