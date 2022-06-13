Expand / Collapse search

Seminole County Career Fair offers new job opportunities to Central Florida residents

By FOX 35 News Staff
Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Career Fair is hosting 20 businesses looking to hire people in Central Florida.

CareerSource Central Florida has partnered with Florida Rising and EG Equal Ground to help bring job opportunities to residents in Central Florida.

The fair will take place June 16 from 10:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m at the Sanford Civic Center located at 401 E. First Street.

Businesses such as Seminole County Schools, Del-Air, American Builders Supply and the City of Lake Mary will be offering positions in various departments including manufacturing, production and customer service. 

Those who are interested in attending the career fair can register at  CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com/CareerFair.