27-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on 408 in Orlando: FHP

By Dani Medina
Published  June 14, 2024 5:22pm EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on SR-408 in Orlando on Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened near East Colonial Drive just before 1 p.m., troopers said. 

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was speeding and quickly changing lanes, a witness told troopers, according to an incident report. 

At some point, the man from Orlando lost control on a curve and wound up crashing into a guardrail on the highway, troopers said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

No other details were released at this time. 

The crash remains under investigation. 