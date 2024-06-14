27-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on 408 in Orlando: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on SR-408 in Orlando on Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened near East Colonial Drive just before 1 p.m., troopers said.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was speeding and quickly changing lanes, a witness told troopers, according to an incident report.
At some point, the man from Orlando lost control on a curve and wound up crashing into a guardrail on the highway, troopers said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other details were released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.