Seminole County Animal Services undergoing renovations

Seminole County Animal Services is getting a facelift, and they need your help.

The adoption and veterinarian care wing of the shelter is undergoing renovations. Disaster response trailers are being used for storage and to house animals. They have a veterinary trailer to continue to shelter and care for animals.

"We're good at it," said Diane Gagliano with Animal Services. "We've had times we've had to be creative. I think our pig is going to have to share a stall in a week or so. We'll figure it out. Just adopt.

Animal Services is offering an adoption special on animals six months or older. They will cost ten dollars.