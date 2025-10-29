Seminole County allows controversial front-yard pool construction to continue

The Brief A Seminole County homeowner can move forward with building a front-yard pool despite neighbor complaints over flooding and property values. County leaders approved the project after a zoning review, though residents plan to appeal. Records show the homeowner also owns the pool company handling the construction.



A Seminole County homeowner will be allowed to continue building a swimming pool in the front yard, despite objections from neighbors who say the project violates community standards and could cause flooding problems.

County leaders voted this week to permit construction to move forward after residents brought their concerns to the zoning board. Neighbors say the project could affect drainage and lower property values.

What they're saying:

"There’s not a single pool in a front yard in this neighborhood, and when I checked with Seminole County, they weren’t aware of any others that have been approved," said Jason White, a neighbor who is appealing the decision. "So why start now?"

Records show the homeowner overseeing the project also owns the pool company building it. One neighbor has hired an attorney and is challenging the county’s decision.