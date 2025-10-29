Seminole County allows controversial front-yard pool construction to continue
MAITLAND, Fla. - A Seminole County homeowner will be allowed to continue building a swimming pool in the front yard, despite objections from neighbors who say the project violates community standards and could cause flooding problems.
County leaders voted this week to permit construction to move forward after residents brought their concerns to the zoning board. Neighbors say the project could affect drainage and lower property values.
What they're saying:
"There’s not a single pool in a front yard in this neighborhood, and when I checked with Seminole County, they weren’t aware of any others that have been approved," said Jason White, a neighbor who is appealing the decision. "So why start now?"
Records show the homeowner overseeing the project also owns the pool company building it. One neighbor has hired an attorney and is challenging the county’s decision.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Seminole County and Jason White, a neighbor who is appealing the decision to allow a front-yard swimming pool.