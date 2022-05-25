Seminole County agencies prepare for upcoming hurricane season

article

The start of the Atlantic hurricane season is just days away and Seminole County is getting ready.

Its 2022 hurricane exercise Wednesday morning brought crews from across the county to prepare for a large storm, like a category three hurricane.

"The last time we’ve experienced that really has not been in our lifetime," Alan Harris, the Chief Administrator for the Office of Emergency Management, said.

Harris said it is important for all agencies to brush up on their skills.

This year's focus was a storm aftermath. He said his concern is staff shortages, which have hit the county hard.

"Post storm, debris could take weeks to months to pick up because we could have a lot of debris," he added.



More than 100 members from the Fire Department, Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management and other agencies participated.

They said it could save a life.

"We get a lot of injuries and deaths post storm. So during and post storm when you start to lose electricity, and you have those home generators, keep them away from you home. They need to be at least 15-20 feet away from your house," Seminole County Fire Chief Matt Kinley said.



Officials said having a plan can keep you safe while you hunker down at home.

The county suggests having items in your home to prepare in the event of a hurricane, including:

Canned or packaged foods, can opener

Water (two quarts per person per day)

First aid kits, extra prescription medication

Toiletries

Fire extinguisher, matches

Extra batteries, battery operated radio and flashlights

Plywood to board up windows and other necessary tools

Tarp

Sleeping bags and blankets

The Seminole County Department of Health said if you have to evacuate, storm shelters will be ready.



"Now is the time to be prepared and implement your family and safety plans," Ana Scuteri of the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County, said.