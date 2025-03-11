Seminole County adding new hotel fee to pay for development of indoor entertainment complex

The Brief Seminole County has approved a new Tourism Improvement District (TID) fee of $1.75 per hotel room per day for venues with 60 or more rooms, starting April 1st, to help fund an indoor sports and entertainment complex. Modeled after Orange County’s Tourism Development Tax, the initiative aims to boost the local economy by attracting more visitors and supporting venues like the Boombah Sports Complex.



At the center of Central Florida, Seminole County is booming.

That’s the case not just because of people moving to the area, but also with tourists. Whether it’s people visiting Disney, the races in Daytona, or heading to the beach, more and more visitors are staying at hotels in Seminole County.

Now, the County is trying to do more to draw people in, and to capitalize off them with a new fee on hotel stays.

The County approved the idea at a Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

Kristin Oswald says she was originally against the County’s proposal to start charging an extra fee on hotel rooms. But now that she’s learned more about the plan, she says she’s changed her mind and it’s time to move forward.

What they're saying:

"Everyone will benefit," she said.

An added fee to stay at hotels is not a new concept.

In Orange County, they call it the "Tourism Development Tax" – it brought in $33 million this January alone.

There, the profits go to projects like expansions to the Convention Center, renovations at Camping World Stadium, and improvements to UCF’s stadium.

In Seminole County, they’re calling this the "Tourism Improvement District" – TID for short – and it would pay for an indoor sports and entertainment complex.

Seminole County already runs the Boombah Sports Complex – part of Play Orlando North.

And that makes a huge economic splash already.

Colton Baptiste is the general manager for a LaQuinta near the Boombah Sports Complex.

"During like the peak months, you know, we can sell 128 rooms here. 99 could be for Boombah," he said.

He says the venue can bring in somewhere around 10,000 visitors each month to his hotel alone – and they’re coming from all over the world.

"Barcelona, Spain – they were just here this last week. The week before that was Aruba."

He wants to keep up that momentum — and the County does too.

The fee is $1.75 per room per day for venues with 60 rooms or more.

It kicks in April 1st.

Planning for the indoor complex would start this summer.

