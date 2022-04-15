Semi crash shuts down eastbound lanes of SR-528

A semi crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Beachline (State Road 528) on Friday morning.

This is east of the Orlando International Airport.

"This would be affecting you if you're trying to get yourself to Brevard County," said FOX 35's Kristin West. "Maybe you're driving up to Innovation Way just after the 417…this is just a nightmare."

