Semi bursts into flames after Florida driver fleeing deputies crashes into it head-on: FHP

A semi-truck burst into flames after a driver fleeing Seminole County deputies crashed into it head-on early Tuesday, according to troopers.

The driver and passenger of the semi were not hurt in the crash. The suspect, a 34-year-old DeLand man, however, is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Tomoka Farms Road and Country Circle in Port Orange.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe was first seen driving a vehicle "suspiciously" in a neighborhood on Hughey Street near Water Street in Sanford.

A Seminole County deputy attempted to pull him over, but he kept going, and a chase began, a sheriff's office report stated.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle using stop stick tire deflation devices, but the driver reportedly swerved around them.

Video from the sheriff's office's helicopter spotted the vehicle traveling into Volusia County where it slammed into the semi truck, which immediately caught fire.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect is still receiving treatment at a local hospital, authorities said.