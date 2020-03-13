Self-Quarantine? Social Distancing? Doctors explain what you need to know

Whether you're stuck home as a precaution, or under doctors' orders Dr. Candice Jones weighs in on what you'll need inside your home.

The Center for Disease Control recommends self-quarantining for two weeks if there's a chance you've been in contact with someone who has coronavirus. If after two weeks you do not have any symptoms, you should be in the clear.

Dr. Jones suggests having a 2-week supply of everything you need daily. That includes things like food, water, soap, and deodorant. You'll also need to stock up on disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer.

She suggests cleaning everything you touch, especially areas where germs can spread like your fridge handle or remote control.

It's advised not to share towels, stock up on a month's worth of medications and open up windows to let fresh air in. If you order delivery, Dr. Jones advises you to tell workers to just leave it outside and you can pick it up after they leave.

Whether you're under self-quarantine or not, Dr. Jones says it's important to stock up and buy the essentials as people start to stay home.

"We are all starting to go through this and we are all starting to practice social distancing," Dr. Jones said. "Things are shutting down, we're going to be home more so everyone's trying to have enough to eat and drink."