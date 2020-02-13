Security increased after fireworks prompt lockdown of Daytona Beach high school

Daytona Beach police officers say they have a person in custody who reportedly posted a threat to social media toward Mainland High School.

On Friday, police said the threat reportedly was posted as a 'test' to see how long it would take for police to respond.

Police took three juveniles into custody related to the incident that prompted a lockdown at Mainland High School on Thursday afternoon.

Students should expect to see an increase in security present.

Officers responded to the school after receiving reports of shots fired on campus. When they arrived, they discovered that there was no shooting, but instead, firecrackers were found inside a stairwell. The school was cleared of any threat and no injuries were reported. The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

Advertisement

"Thank God it’s not an active shooter. It’s just an idiot that went out and caused problems," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri.

Chief Capri said multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the call, with many patrol cars seen lined up along International Speedway Blvd. Within two minutes of the first calls from the school, units from the DBPD arrived, followed by other units from agencies, including the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Volusia County Beach Safety, and the Ormond Beach Police Department. In all, an estimated 50 to 75 officers responded to the scene.

According to the DBPD, each of the three suspects faces a misdemeanor charge of disruption of a school function and a felony charge of bringing an explosive onto school property.

This story is developing, check back for updates.