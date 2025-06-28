Second Tropical Depression of the season develops in the Gulf, NHC says

The Brief The second Tropical Depression of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season has developed in the Gulf. Tropical Depression Two, originally designated as Invest 91L, is located just off the Mexican coastline. The tropical depression could increase enough in organization to become a named tropical storm before making landfall.



The second Tropical Depression of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season has developed in the Gulf, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of Mexico’s Gulf Coast as Tropical Depression 2 in the Bay of Campeche shows increasing signs of organization and potential intensification.

Here's everything we know about the tropical depression and how it could impact the United States.

What is Tropical Depression Two?

What we know:

The area of low pressure, originally designated as Invest 91L, is located just off the Mexican coastline, a region notorious for its quick spin-ups of tropical depressions and tropical storms.

Based on satellite data and information from Hurricane Hunters, the tropical depression could increase enough in organization to become a named tropical storm before making landfall along the Mexican coastline during the next 72 hours.

NHC experts say Tropical Storm Conditions are expected on Sunday for portions of the Gulf where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect.

The depression is expected to produce three to six inches of rainfall, with a maximum total of 10 inches possible across the Mexican states of Veracruz, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas. This heavy rainfall will impact parts of northeastern Mexico and may produce isolated flash and urban flooding.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph.

If, by chance, the storm's peak winds managed to reach 40 mph, it would become Tropical Storm Barry.

Where is Tropical Depression Two currently located?

Big picture view:

Tropical Depression Two is currently in the Southern Bay of Campeche riding along the Mexican Coast.

By the start of the workweek it will make its way over Mexico and fizzle from there after being cut off from the warm ocean water.

It's definitely something to watch if you have plans to vacation in Mexico or have family and friends in the area.

Could Tropical Depression Two impact Florida?

Local perspective:

This doesn't look to have any impact on Florida, but it could move back into the southwest United States with some heavier rain.

Unusually quiet hurricane season

Why you should care:

So far, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet, with the basin’s Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), sitting at a meager 0.2 units. ACE is a metric used by forecasters to quantify the strength and duration of tropical cyclones, with greater values indicating stronger, longer-lasting systems.

According to data compiled by Colorado State University, the 2025 ACE value is more than 90% below average for the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf.

The peak of hurricane season typically comes in mid-September, so while activity is low now, forecasters caution that this is not an indicator of the full season's potential.

