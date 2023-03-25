Second lawsuit filed in deadly Orlando warehouse fire that claimed 4 lives

The family of a man killed in an Orlando warehouse fireworks fire has filed a lawsuit on his behalf just days after the family of another victim filed suit.

Court records show that a lawsuit has been filed by James and Barbie Bourland — the parents of 24-year-old Landon Bourland, a man who died after the massive warehouse fire killed three others on December 1, 2022.

The suit was filed against Magic in the Sky, Seaworld, and a number of other businesses that shared the building along Central Florida Parkway.

On March 20, the family of Elizabeth Tiralongo filed a lawsuit against the same companies denouncing Magic in the Sky for cutting corners and ignoring safety standards.

"Businesses like Magic in the Sky shouldn’t be risking their employees’ lives by cutting corners and ignoring safety standards. Companies like Seaworld shouldn’t be working with contractors that employ untrained workers to operate facilities packed with literal explosives," read a statement from the Tiralongo family’s attorneys, John Morgan and Ryan Will of the Morgan & Morgan law firm. "But most of all, the Tiralongo family should not be mourning the loss of their 22-year-old daughter from an entirely preventable incident."

The fire ripped through the Magic in the Sky facility on Dec. 1, 2022, killing Tiralongo, Bourland, 24, David Gonzales, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23. Several others were injured in the fire, including 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss, who received burns to 60% of her body, according to her family.

The companies mentioned in the lawsuit have not commented on the lawsuit.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.