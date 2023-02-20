SeaWorld's Pipeline ride: Photos give behind-the-scenes look at new surf coaster opening this year

SeaWorld Orlando's newest roller coaster, Pipeline, is set to open this spring, and the massive 110-foot high ride is already taking shape.

FOX 35 News got a chance to tour the attraction, which is still under construction, for a firsthand look at the progress being made for the ride.

The more than 2,900 feet of track have been installed and workers appear to still be in the process of building the seats.

The coaster will be the first of its kind to imitate the motion of surfing. Riders, who will stand up in a surfing position, will experience wave jumping and the motion of hanging loose to mimic the sensation of riding on a wave while being sent through several gnarly twists and turns.

Though an exact opening date has not been announced for Pipeline, SeaWorld said annual passholders will be among the first to experience the ride.