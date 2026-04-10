SeaWorld Orlando updating Expedition Odyssey less than a year after opening

The Brief Expedition Odyssey, the flying theater attraction at SeaWorld, is getting an update. SeaWorld will transform the attraction into Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice with a new film and refreshed story. The updated ride is expected to debut this spring.



SeaWorld Orlando is giving one of its newest attractions a big update.

Expedition Odyssey, the flying theater attraction that opened at the park last year, will be turned into Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice.

Fire & Ice transformation

The big change will be to the film featured in the attraction.

The original production included Arctic habitats and animals. But the new film will include new animals and environments, and it will highlight the "extreme forces of fire and ice that shape the frozen world."

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For the updated attraction, the storyline will have visitors take on the role of Arctic researchers. They will join a field team on an simulated exploration mission through the arctic.

The ride system and some other aspects of the attraction will remain the same. For instance, the ride will still feature exhibits with real-life arctic animals such as beluga whales and walruses.

Expedition Odyssey will also keep its 39-inch minimum height requirement.

The new version of the attraction will debut this spring.

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What's next for SeaWorld Orlando?

SeaWorld is also working on SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, a new attraction set to open this year.

The dark ride will take riders on an adventure filled with the sights and sounds of the ocean.

SeaWorld Orlando unveiled the first look at SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep

SEAQuest will be SeaWorld's first suspended dark ride, and it will feature vehicles designed to look like submersibles.

SeaWorld shared a first look at the vehicle in November at the IAAPA Expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

An opening date for the new attraction has not yet been announced.