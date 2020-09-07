SeaWorld Orlando offers Florida teachers free admission cards for unlimited entry

article

SeaWorld Orlando says that they are offering all active and certified Florida K-12 teachers a complimentary 'SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card,' granting them free and unlimited entry to the park through August 31st.

"The teaching community deserves our thanks now more than ever," the theme park said in a press release. "For more than 55 years, education has been a critical part of SeaWorld’s mission to inform and inspire youth about wildlife and conservation. Today’s educators play a critical role in shaping the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the next generation of global citizens."

Teachers must pre-register online using the ID.me process to receive the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card eVoucher. SeaWorld Orlando said to select the Teacher ID button in the top-right, then click 'Sign up' and enter an e-mail address and password.

A Department of Education (DOE) number is needed to audit eligibility. Private school teachers can get an admission card if they can provide a letter from the principal including the school's letterhead, a Florida photo ID, and their most recent paystub to the SeaWorld front gate entrance.

In addition, teachers who are registered can purchase up to three more guest tickets for a reduced rate of $27.999 through September 30th, 2020. Teachers can also take advantage of deals like $10 off all-day dining deals and up to 50 percent off of Quick Que Unlimited passes until September 30th, 2020.

Florida Teacher Cards and additional guest tickets or upgrades must because purchased on the SeaWorld Orlando website.

