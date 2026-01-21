SeaWorld Orlando offers Florida teachers free admission

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando is offering Florida teachers free admission to the theme park. Active and certified K-12 Florida teachers can get a Florida Teacher Card, which is valid for admission through Sept. 3. The pass does not have any blockout dates.



SeaWorld Orlando is again offering Florida teachers free unlimited admission.

Eligible K-12 public school teachers can get the Florida Teacher Card, which is valid for admission to the park through Sept. 3. There are no blockout dates.

How to get the Free Teacher Card

Teachers will need to register online to receive an eVoucher that can be redeemed for the card. Teachers outside of Florida are not eligible.

Private school teachers will need to bring a letter from their principal on official letterhead stating they are a teacher, along with a Florida photo ID and pay stub to the SeaWorld front gate to verify their eligibility.

SeaWorld says it’s offering free admission to teachers to help them "amplify their educational efforts both in and out of the classroom."

Florida Teacher Card holders can also add Aquatica Orlando to their pass for $48.99. Visits to the water park are also valid through Sept. 3.

Teachers with the card will be able to visit SeaWorld during its Seven Seas Food Festival, which begins Jan. 30. The event will include live concerts, with performances from Flo Rida, Boyz II Men, Trace Adkins and Fitz and the Tantrums. The concerts are included with admission.