SeaWorld Orlando Free Teacher Card: Here's how teachers can register for free visits

Florida teachers will one again be able to visit SeaWorld Orlando and all of its rides, attractions, shows, and marine exhibits for free in 2024.

The promotion is open to all active and certified K-12 teachers in Florida, including private school teachers (though there is an extra step required). Here is how to register for SeaWorld's 2024 Free Teacher Card.

Eligible Florida teachers first need to create a GovX account and pre-register with their Department of Education (DOE) number. You should then receive an eVoucher for the card.

From there, visit https://seaworld.com and click the "Log in with teacher ID" button.

Teachers who live and work outside of Florida are not eligible.

What about private school teachers?

Private school teachers in Florida will need to have their principal write a letter on school letterhead confirming their employment. Then, bring a photo ID and a recent paystub (within 30 days) to SeaWorld's main entrance gates.

New this year, teachers can add access to Aquatica, SeaWorld's water park, for $45.

The pass it good through September 5, 2024.

Visit https://seaworld.com for more information.