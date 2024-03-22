SeaWorld Orlando celebrates 60th anniversary of the first SeaWorld in San Diego

SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first SeaWorld theme park, which opened in San Diego on March 21, 1964.

SeaWorld Orlando is hosting a four-day commemorative event in honor of this milestone. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to witness Shamu & Crew's reunion and capture a commemorative photo with them. The event, running from March 21 to March 24, will feature beloved characters such as Shamu, Coral the Dolphin, Sydney the Shark, Shivers the Polar Bear, Puck the Penguin, and Flip the Sea Lion, delighting guests of all ages.

Additionally, guests can indulge in exclusive culinary offerings specially crafted for the occasion. The celebration will also feature limited edition retro-inspired merchandise items showcasing the original SeaWorld logo. From unique t-shirts and loungewear to trading pins, home décor, and umbrellas, attendees will have the chance to purchase a variety of commemorative items. Pin collectors can look forward to special anniversary pins and a new Classic Collection. Notably, an all-new, limited edition 60th Anniversary Loungefly backpack will be available for purchase throughout the park.

SeaWorld Orlando encourages visitors not to miss this extraordinary celebration, promising a once-in-a-lifetime experience to commemorate 60 years of marine entertainment and conservation efforts.