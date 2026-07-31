SeaWorld adds 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' haunted house to Howl-O-Scream

The Brief A haunted house based on the 1997 horror movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is coming to SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream event. The house will feature recreated scenes from the movie, taking visitors through a "nightmare" that leads to the "vengeful Fisherman." Howl-O-Scream will take place on select nights from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31.



SeaWorld Orlando will bring "I Know What You Did Last Summer" to life with a haunted house for this year's Howl-O-Scream.

The house will be based on the 1997 movie and mark SeaWorld's first foray into using licensed intellectual property for the horror event.

What we know:

The house, called I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch, will feature recreated scenes from the hit slasher movie about a group of teens who are haunted by a tragic accident they tried to cover up.

Visitors will "step beyond the screen and into a nightmare where every secret has a price and every corner hides the vengeful Fisherman," SeaWorld said in a news release.

The original "I Know What You Did Last Summer" starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe. The movie spawned several sequels, including "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" (1998), "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer" (2006) and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" (2025).

"This thrilling franchise has captivated horror fans for years with its suspense and terror," United Parks & Resorts CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement. "Now our guests will step into that world, facing some of the same heart-pounding moments that made the film come alive."

SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego will also get versions of the house for their Howl-O-Scream events.

Artwork for the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" haunted house coming to SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream. (Credit: SeaWorld)

Haunted house lineup takes shape

Howl-O-Scream will include five haunted houses, with three more left to be revealed.

SeaWorld previously announced an original house Everything Must Stay, which centers around a suburban home that causes terrified buyers to flee "from things they can't explain.

The event will also include six scare zones, roaming hordes and five themed interactive bars.

When is Howl-O-Scream?

Howl-O-Scream will take place on select nights from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31.

Single-night tickets and multi-night passes are on sale.

SeaWorld is also selling a ticket that includes one night of Howl-O-Scream at its Orlando park and one night of the event at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.