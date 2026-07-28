Man who dropped off starved dog at Lake County shelter facing charges, deputies say

The Brief Deputies say a man brought a 3-year-old male American Bulldog, who appeared to be starved, to the Lake County Animal Shelter, claiming he found the dog. Shelter records revealed the man was the owner, having previously acknowledged ownership and medical care issues as far back as March 2025. An investigation was launched after the dog passed away. Edualdo Rodriguez was arrested this month and faces charges for animal cruelty and animal abandonment.



Deputies say Edualdo Rodriguez walked into the Lake County Animal Shelter with a 3-year-old male American Bulldog, who appeared to be starved. Rodriguez told staff he had just found the dog and was surrendering it to get help.



However, shelter staff could see right away that the dog was in critical condition.

Deputies say Edualdo Rodriguez walked into the Lake County Animal Shelter with a 3-year-old male American Bulldog, who appeared to be starved.

What we know:

Investigators say the dog was skin and bones, weighing only 40.6 pounds. Staff said it showed clear signs of extreme starvation.



Workers immediately put the dog on a feeding plan and gave it supportive care, but the bulldog died the very next morning.



Results from a necropsy revealed the official cause of death was a blockage in the dog's stomach caused by ingested clothing, which the starving animal had swallowed. Investigators confirmed there were no underlying diseases—the dog simply had not been fed.

Edualdo Rodriguez was arrested this month and faces charges for animal cruelty and animal abandonment.

Deputies say Edualdo Rodriguez walked into the Lake County Animal Shelter with a 3-year-old male American Bulldog, who appeared to be starved.

Shelter records show prior medical issues

Officials started looking into shelter records, and they found that Rodriguez had previously acknowledged ownership and the dog's medical issues in March 2025.



There was also prior contact with the Lake County Sheriff's Office in November 2025, confirming Rodriguez was the owner.

What they're saying:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is emphasizing that pet owners always have options before things get this dire.



"This is very, very heartbreaking, and unfortunate that this all had to end this way," said Deputy Stephanie Earley of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. "This is why I encourage anyone, if they need help and can no longer take care of their animals, please do not wait and contact the Lake County Animal Shelter."