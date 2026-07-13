Howl-O-Scream: SeaWorld Orlando reveals new haunted house, ticket offers

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando has released new details about this year's Howl-O-Scream. The after-hours event will feature a new haunted house called Everything Must Go, which is set in a suburban home where unseen forces terrify potential buyers. The event will take place on select nights from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31.



SeaWorld Orlando has revealed the first haunted house that will be part of the 2026 Howl-O-Scream lineup.

The after-hours event returns to the theme park for its sixth year on Sept. 11.

Howl-O-Scream will feature a new haunted house called Everything Must Stay, SeaWorld has announced.

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Haunted houses, scare zones and more

The Everything Must Stay house will be set in a suburban home that has remained unsold for six years. Terrified buyers flee "from things they can't explain" at the open houses, SeaWorld described in a news release.

"Unseen forces awaken as you're trapped in the worst showing imaginable."

Howl-O-Scream will feature five houses (four with new storylines), six scare zones and five themed bars this year.

The event will also have shows, including returning fan-favorite "Monster Stomp," "Hellzapoppin Presents: The Grave Danger Thrill Show," and "Throttle."

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When is Howl-O-Scream?

Howl-O-Scream will take place on select nights from Sept. 11 through Oct. 31.

How much are tickets?

SeaWorld is selling single-night tickets and multi-night passes for the event.

Single-night tickets start at $34.99 during the park's "Sinister Sale."

The Unlimited Scream Pass, which includes admission to every night of Howl-O-Scream, is currently selling for $112.99.

SeaWorld also has a ticket that includes one night of Howl-O-Scream at the Orlando park and one night of the event at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.