Frightened orange cat stranded on Florida freeway saved by cleanup crew

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The Brief A Florida Department of Transportation Turnpike crew rescued an injured orange cat from a median barrier wall during routine work. The kitty is now recovering under the temporary care of the maintenance team, complete with its own custom green safety vest. FDOT shared the heartwarming story on social media, highlighting the unexpected ways their road crews care for the community.



One of FDOT's roadside cleanup crews recently added a new member to its team: an adorable – and now, much safer – orange cat.

FDOT roadside maintenance workers said the lost cat was found next to a median barrier wall along the Florida Turnpike and was "stuck, scared, with nowhere to go." Workers scooped up the cat and appear to have placed it safely in one of their vehicles – even deeming it an honoring FDOT crew member with a bright neon safety vest.

Safe and sound

What we know:

FDOT shared the news in a Facebook post and said the cat was rescued "safe and sound."

"On any given day, our crews are out there doing the work most people never see, and some they'd never expect. From keeping roadsides clean and safe to managing miles of roadside operations that keep our highways clear and maintained, our teams are on the ground every single day, making sure every detail is taken care of," FDOT said.

What we don't know:

FDOT's Facebook post did not elaborate on where exactly on the Florida Turnpike the cat was found, nor where the cat ended up after it was picked up by maintenance crews. FOX 35 has reached out to FDOT for more information.