Search ongoing for missing Florida man, family concerned for his well-being, deputies say

Deputies in Marion County are searching for a missing man.

They say that 59-year-old Sean Tinker is missing and was last seen in the Marion Oaks area. He reportedly left the area on foot and his direction of travel is unknown.

He was wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt, jeans, and a cowboy hat.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

If you see him or know where he could be, please call 911 immediately.

