Search for two Citrus County teen girls who may be in Daytona Beach area

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find two missing teenagers.

The Daytona Beach Police Department received a report that the teens were in the Daytona Beach area recently.

The teen with glasses has been identified as Savannah Ray, 16. The other teen has been identified as Mariah Sanchez, 16.

Anyone with any information about where the two teen girls could be is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.