Search for suspect underway after 1 fatally shot in Altamonte Springs

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that has left one person dead.

Deputies continue to search for a suspect following the incident that happened Thursday evening near the 300 block of Salina Drive. Salina Drive is located in a residential area between S. Ronald Reagan Blvd. and U.S. Highway 17/92 and just north of State Road 436.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was located in the middle of the street, according to a police spokesperson. Investigators said they believe this is an isolated case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

