Search for missing swimmer in Daytona Beach

Volusia County Beach Safety officials are searching for a missing swimmer.

Officials say the 27-year-old man from Ocala was swimming with some family members at Daytona Beach when they got caught in a rip current.

Everyone except for the 27-year-old was able to get back onshore.

Beach officials launched an extensive search with lifeguards, rescue jet ski's, a drone and helicopter, but the swimmer has not located.

Search efforts will continue throughout the day.