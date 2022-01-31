Search continues for Central Florida woman missing for over a month

Family members continue to search for an Osceola County woman who's been missing for more than a month.

Paola Miranda-Rosa, 31, disappeared on December 17.

Investigators said a video and two photographs taken by hikers in mid-December show Paola swimming in the Wekiva River. The Sheriff's Office released the images and confirmed that family members of Miranda-Rosa positively identified her as being the person in the video. Her car was found at Wekiwa Springs State Park.

Earlier this month, investigators used an underwater camera system to search the area.

On Sunday morning, a search party was out in Wekiwa Springs to continue the search.

If you have seen Paola-- or know where she is -- contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

