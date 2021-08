The Law Office of Erin Morse is teaming up with 101.1 WJRR - The Rock Station to collect school supplies for A Gift for Teaching on Friday, August 6th from 11AM to 5PM at 1030 N. Orange Ave, Orlando Florida 32801. Stop by and donate school supplies to benefit students in Central Florida who will be returning to school. If you would like to make an online donation, Click Here.