3 students injured after school bus crashes in Lake Mary, officials say

A Seminole County Public Schools school bus was involved in a crash in Lake Mary on Monday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened near Greenwood Lakes Middle School.

A spokesperson from the Seminole County Fire Department told FOX 35 that the crash involved a school bus and a sedan.

An update from the school district said that three students were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, but they were not taken to local hospitals.

Fire officials said the two people inside the sedan weren't injured.

This is a developing story.

