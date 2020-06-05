Scam alert: Costco warns of fake text that threatens to cancel membership

article

Costco is warning people about a new texting scam designed to scare you into thinking your membership will be canceled if you don’t click a link.

Don’t fall for it.

The retailer posted the warning on its website.

“There is currently a text scam circulating that threatens to cancel the membership unless the user clicks on the link for a survey. Please know that these are fraudulent texts attempting to obtain personal information.”

Costco says do not click on the link because these messages are in no way affiliated with the company.

A second version of the scam sends a message to people regarding their ‘Costco receipt’ and that they must click the link to be reimbursed for an overcharge.

Again, this is a scam.