Saturday storms leave Central Florida church damaged

Storms in Fruitland Park on Saturday left a church damaged.

The 'Covenant of Life Church of God' was damaged during bad weather on Saturday and some people were inside when it happened.

There is damage on the roof, where big sections of the top were ripped away.

The church wrote on their Facebook that seven of their members were inside when this happened. The group was said to be shaken up badly by the force of the storm.

Thankfully though, no one was injured, they confirmed.

This is all happening at a bad time for the church community there. They were just kicking off a celebration that they call 'Heritage Week.'

They are getting help as they rebuild.

Sunday morning services will be held at Trinity Assembly.

