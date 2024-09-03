Sarah Boone's new lawyer appears in court; Florida judge refuses to delay trial

Alleged Florida murderer Sarah Boone appeared in court on Tuesday with a new lawyer – James Owens.

Owens, who works in Milton in the Florida Panhandle, told reporters that he saw Boone's self-drawn advertisement seeking representation. He did not reach out to her right away, but eventually sent her a letter.

A "third party," he said – someone in another state – then called him to make sure he was legit. It's unclear who that person was nor how they're connected to Boone.

Since then, Owens and Boone "settled their differences" and have spoken at least four times about her case, he said.

At the Tuesday hearing, Owens asked to delay the trial until the end of the year or early next year to allow him more time to review evidence, conduct depositions, and hire experts.

Judge Michael Kraynick denied the request.

"Yes, could I be ready for trial on Oct. 7? I believe I could. But, not without the battered spouse defense, because I don't believe my experts would be ready. So, that's instrumental to our defense," Owens told the judge.

"Mr. Owens, it seems like you've already started diving into the case and what the court file has reflected," Judge Kraynick told Owens, noting that the case has been pending for years.

"When you undertook this assignment, you undertook this assignment knowing that you were not being appointed, and that by your own representation, you're doing this free of charge, on a pro bono basis, not seeking compensation for any lodging or travel. You knew what the deadlines were for the court," the judge said.

The state opposed a continuance, but was open to another status hearing if needed.

Sarah Boone is accused of second-degree murder in the 2020 death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr, during a drunken game of hide-and-seek at their Winter Park, Florida apartment. Torres Jr. was allegedly locked in a suitcase, where Boone found him the next morning unresponsive and called 911.

Boone has pleaded not guilty.

She has gone through at least eight lawyers – many of them appointed by the court. Several lawyers asked to withdraw from the case, citing differences with Boone, among other concerns. At least one withdrew due to a conflict of interest.

Judge Kraynick eventually ruled that Boone had forfeited her right to additional court-appointed defense attorneys – and that she would have to represent herself at trial or hire a private attorney.

A trial management conference is set for Sept. 26. The trial is set for Oct. 7.