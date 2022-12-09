Santa's Village event aims to lift the spirits of Orlando families in need this holiday season

One hundred Central Florida families in need will be treated to hot meals and toys for their kids during the Santa's Village holiday annual event.

"With the economy being as bad as it is right now, this is perfect timing for us to host this event," organizers said.

Santa’s Village is an annual event hosted by the Children’s Safety Village. Needy or homeless families have been invited to go Saturday for a festive event to help lift the spirits for those who are going through difficult times.

"During the holiday season, when kids are out of school for two weeks, maybe a little longer, those meals are really important," said Erika Spence with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. "We want to make sure that kids have the nutrition they need. That they have full bellies to really enjoy all the moments and special times that happen during the holidays."

Second Harvest donated the meals. They say 1 in 5 children in Central Florida are food insecure. With school going on winter break, that is more than two weeks without guaranteed breakfast and lunch.

"And we want to relieve that burden, that sense of instability that families might have."

Jean Charleston has two kids, ages 10 and 8, who will receive some help this holiday.

"They smile, they’re happy. Even if somebody gives you one dollar it’s a help. You need to appreciate that."

Brent Moore has been planning Santa’s Village since August. He says community partners, like the Orange County Sheriff's Office, donated the unwrapped toys.

The kids will also get to play reindeer games and meet Santa!

"It's the kids that are the happiest, it’s the parents that are the most relieved," he told FOX 35.

Second Harvest is taking donations and says $10 will provide forty meals.

