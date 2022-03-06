Sanford woman celebrates 106th birthday

A woman from Sanford celebrated 106 years young with friends and loved ones.

The birthday party was Friday night at Hollerbach's Willow Tree Café in Sanford.

Inez Fink has been living by herself for the last 40 years at the Lutheran Haven Retirement Community. She loves gardening and watching the Orlando Magic games.

She said that her secret is always to keep herself active physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Friends say that she gets out to walk every day and participates in every activity at the Lutheran Heaven.

The community held a surprise parade for her with the local fire department.