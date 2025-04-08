Sanford water water upgrades spark customer billing confusion

The Brief Sanford is two-thirds through replacing old water meters, but customers are still reporting extreme billing spikes. One resident says her bill jumped from $100 to $300 with no leak found, adding to growing concerns. City officials blame more accurate readings from new meters but admit they’re still working to fix billing issues.



FOX 35 News has been reporting on the City of Sanford changing out its water meters – and the issues with customers’ bills that have come with that.

What we know:

The City of Sanford is in the midst of a large-scale water meter replacement project, with roughly two-thirds of its 25,000 meters upgraded so far. The new digital meters are intended to provide more accurate, remotely collected readings. However, residents like April Borgard say their water bills have spiked without explanation, leading to ongoing concerns over billing accuracy.

City officials acknowledge that many of the old meters were providing faulty readings and that the transition to more precise meters may result in higher bills for some customers. But the pattern of wildly fluctuating bills has raised doubts among residents about whether the new meters are truly the cause—or if something else is going wrong.

What we don't know:

Despite City assurances, it remains unclear whether the billing issues are solely the result of more accurate readings or if there are flaws in the new system. Customers like Borgard have had their water usage spike to nearly ten times their average without any detected leaks or changes in usage, only for bills to drop again the following month, then spike once more.

There’s also uncertainty about how quickly billing disputes are resolved and whether customers are receiving sufficient support or timely reimbursements from the city.

The backstory:

FOX 35 has been reporting on Sanford’s meter upgrade since at least June of last year, with follow-up stories in September and January. Residents have repeatedly shared stories of extreme billing inconsistencies following the meter switch.

April Borgard became the latest customer to speak out after seeing the January report. Her case mirrors others: historically consistent bills, followed by sudden, unexplained spikes of over $300.

Big picture view:

Water is a basic utility that residents can't go without, and for those on fixed incomes—like Borgard’s family—unexpected charges are more than just an inconvenience. The ongoing rollout of the new system, paired with delayed communication and resolution efforts, has left some residents feeling overlooked.

If not addressed soon, public trust in the city’s utility services may erode further, particularly as more customers transition to the new meters.

What they're saying:

"I was shocked to open it because I was like, ‘Wait a second, I used 29,000 gallons of water? How could that possibly be?’" said April Borgard. "We had an inspector come out and they didn’t find any leaks in the home."

"We’re on a fixed income," she added. "We don’t have extra, so we're just struggling."

City officials say higher bills may be the result of more accurate readings.

"Because many of the old meters were not providing correct readings, customers may experience higher bills as new meters begin to measure actual usage more accurately," said the City’s Utility Customer Service Supervisor.

Utilities Engineering Manager Michael Cannon previously acknowledged the issue.

"We do know there’s a problem, but we’re working to solve it – and we ask that people bear with us in the meantime."

He added, "If you see a discrepancy in the bill that just doesn't look right to you, please reach out and get a hold of customer service."

Borgard, still frustrated, isn’t convinced: "I don’t know what’s going on. It’s just baffling."

