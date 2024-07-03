Sanford teen killed after crashing into tree, troopers say

A 17-year-old Sanford teenager is dead after his car collided with a tree on Tuesday night, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. at Reed Ellis Road and State Road 415 in Volusia County.

Authorities said the teen was traveling eastbound in a 2001 Lexus IS when he lost control, ran off the road and collided with a tree.

FHP said the teen was driving over the posted speed limit when the crash happened.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.