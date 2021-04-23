Sanford shootout suspect makes first appearance from hospital bed 

A man accused in a shootout with Seminole County deputies Wednesday appeared before a judge Friday from his hospital bed.

Brandon McLean, 32, was officially charged with two counts of attempted homicide against a law enforcement officer and two counts of aggravated assault on an officer along with other weapons charges.

The judge ordered he be held without bond.

Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released 911 calls from the incident that happened at a coin laundry along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford during the day.

A panicked woman from inside the laundromat can be heard talking to dispatchers.

"I’ve never seen nothing like that in my life, oh god," she said.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said his investigators swarmed the laundromat to talk to McLean who he said took off into a nearby neighborhood, startling neighbors.

"I’m pretty sure someone is like shooting in my backyard or something," a caller is heard telling a dispatcher.

Lemma said witnesses told investigators McLean fired at deputies who then fired back, shooting him and sending him to the hospital where he remains.

"He ultimately was able to get between a house and a building. Our deputies knocked down the fence so they could go in and render aid for the suspect," the sheriff explained.

